Juvenile charged in alleged murder of bicyclist may be tried as an adult

By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Prosecutors are seeking to try a juvenile accused of killing a bicyclist on Aug. 14 as an adult.

On Monday, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office said one of the perpetrators - a juvenile - is currently held in custody and that more charges may be filed in the future.

Police say cyclist's death in northwest Las Vegas hit-and-run was 'intentional act' by teen

The attorney’s office is “seeking certification to adult status of the juvenile perpetrator,” while the investigation against the second juvenile suspect continues.

“I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once the investigation is complete and the appropriate charges have been filed,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

