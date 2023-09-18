Juvenile charged in alleged murder of bicyclist may be tried as an adult

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Prosecutors are seeking to try a juvenile accused of killing a bicyclist on Aug. 14 as an adult.

On Monday, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office said one of the perpetrators - a juvenile - is currently held in custody and that more charges may be filed in the future.

The attorney’s office is “seeking certification to adult status of the juvenile perpetrator,” while the investigation against the second juvenile suspect continues.

“I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once the investigation is complete and the appropriate charges have been filed,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

