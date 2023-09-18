Free teen safe driving program to be held in Las Vegas for first time

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A free national teen safe driving program will be held in Las Vegas for the first time next month.

According to a news release, the event, dubbed B.R.A.K.E.S. — Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe — will hold sessions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 7 and 8.

As part of the event, students will utilize vehicles that are provided by Kia Motor to receive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers, including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers.

The group says the instructors will teach the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road.

B.R.A.K.E.S. says that exercises include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance, drop-wheel/off-road recovery and car control/skid recovery.

According to B.R.A.K.E.S., the sessions are open to drivers ages 15-19 with at least 30 hours of driving experience behind the wheel.

The safe driving classes are free to attend. However, the group requires a $99 credit card deposit to secure your reservation.

For more information and to register for the event, visit: www.putonthebrakes.org.

