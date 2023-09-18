Free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event to again be held in downtown Las Vegas

Plaza hosting free rodeo event in downtown Las Vegas
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced that it will once again host a free rodeo event at its downtown Las Vegas arena later this year.

According to a news release, The Plaza says its Las Vegas Days Rodeo event will be held at its outdoor equestrian center, the CORE Arena, on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11.

Doors for the event will open at 5 p.m. with the event starting at 6 p.m.

According to the Plaza, admission to the event is free. However, online RSVP is recommended: https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/las-vegas-days-rodeo/.

The Plaza says the Las Vegas Days rodeo will feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway, and bareback riding.

Prize purses for the events will total $45,000, according to the release.

