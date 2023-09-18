Forecast Outlook - 09/18/23

Good Morning!

We’ll start off the work week with temperatures slightly below average and mostly sunny skies. Last week we mentioned the chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday, but the forecast is trending drier as we get into the middle of the week. However, gusty winds arrive Wednesday and Thursday for the Las Vegas Valley.

A strong cold front moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring in much cooler air for the second half of the week in Southern Nevada. Fall begins Friday, and highs are expected to drop into the low to mid 80s in Las Vegas.

We’ll keep a slight chance for a passing shower early Wednesday, but the forecast looks dry over the next 7 day.

