Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets opening date; Announces guests can now book reservations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In what has arguably been a long time coming, Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday officially set an opening date for the property on the northern end of the Strip.

According to a news release, Fontainebleau will officially open its doors on Wednesday, December 13.

In anticipation of the opening, the property also on Monday announced that it has opened reservations for those looking to book a stay at the property. Reservations can be made online at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

“For almost 70 years, the Fontainebleau brand has challenged boundaries and expectations,” says Mr. Soffer. “With Fontainebleau Las Vegas, we have transcended aspiration and set the stage for a new era of luxury hospitality defined by innovation, sophistication, and opulence, with an inextricable link to our roots at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. This building represents a remarkable new chapter in our storied legacy and will be a beacon for those seeking to indulge in the unforgettable.”

According to AP, construction on the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which developers say is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada, began in 2007 amid the U.S. real estate bubble and was expected at the time to open in October 2009, but work stopped when it went bankrupt during the Great Recession. The project stalled for years, AP noted.

The property changed ownership hands multiple times since it was first announced. Marriott International had bought the property in 2018 and rebranded it “The Drew” before Fontainebleau Development bought it back, with the help of Koch Real Estate Investment, in 2021.

The property, which sits on nearly 25 acres, announced that it was looking to hire over 6,000 workers ahead of the December opening.

To assist with its hiring efforts, Fontainebleau said it will hold a five-day job fair to fill approximately 1,500 positions for across its food, beverage and nightlife operations.

According to a news release, the five-day hiring event will begin Monday, Sept. 25, and will be held at Vū Las Vegas’ production campus, 901 Grier Dr., south of Sunset Road.

Fontainebleau says that the first phase of the hiring fair, dubbed “NightCast: a Talent Recruitment Event,” will run two days and focus on recruitment for the resort’s nightlife venue. Following that, the next phase, called SavorCast: a Talent Recruitment Event, will span three days and focus on food and beverage roles.

The schedule is as follows:

· September 25 and 26: Nightlife positions

· September 28 and 29: Front-of-house food and beverage positions

· September 30: Back-of-house food and beverage positions

