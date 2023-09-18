Clark County offering Halloween events for all ages across the Las Vegas Valley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With spooky season quickly approaching, Clark County has announced that it will host several Halloween events across the Las Vegas Valley in October.
According to a news release, Clark County says the Halloween events, which will be held for all ages, will take place at neighborhood recreation centers throughout October.
The county notes that while many of the events are free, there are some with nominal fees that require pre-registration.
Visit https://bit.ly/3L145kG for more detailed information on each event.
Events include:
- Halloween Crafts, Oct. 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive
- Hall-O-Breeze, Oct. 21, 3 to 5 years old, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 3 and up, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road.
- Paradise Patch: Trunk or Treat, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod.
- Monster Mash Movie Bash, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive
- Walnut Scare House, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Walnut Community Center, 3075 North Walnut Road
- Helen Meyer’s Haunted Halloween Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Helen Meyer Community Center, 4525 New Forest Drive.
- Hollow Harvest Festival, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Robert E. Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane
- Monster Mash, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Crossings Church, 7950 West Windmill Lane
- Tommy’s Spooky Adventures, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Hollywood Aquatic Center, 1550 South Hollywood Boulevard
- Trunk or Treat, Oct. 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Silver Bowl Park, 6800 East Russell Road
- Haunt the Wetlands, Oct. 27, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane
- Spooky Springs, Oct 28, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Aquatic Springs, 7025 South Fort Apache Road
- Boo Bridge, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street
- Wicked Whitney, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue
- Halloween Safe Night at Pearson, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, 1625 W Carey Avenue
- Tales from the Dales at Parkdale, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale Street
