76-year-old pedestrian dies in Northeast valley collision

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 76-year-old man has died after being struck in the intersection near Las Vegas Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue on Sunday, according to authorities.

Las Vegas police responded to the area around 7:54 p.m. for a reported pedestrian vs. vehicle collision.

Evidence and witness statements indicated a 2004 GMC Sierra was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard when the pedestrian was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the GMC remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

This is the 100th traffic-related fatality of 2023 for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.