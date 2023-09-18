2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGM Resorts employee says paycheck is late amid cyber attack
MGM Resorts employee says paycheck is late amid cyber attack
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan
FILE - A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air...
Debris field found in search for missing F-35 jet in South Carolina
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a...
Federal investigators subpoena Pennsylvania agency for records related to chocolate plant explosion
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
76-year-old pedestrian dies in Northeast valley collision