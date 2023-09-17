MGM Resorts employee says paycheck is late amid cyber attack

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Alvin Evans III is training to join the security team at T-Mobile arena, which is co-owned by MGM Resorts International.

“We kind of heard about it when we were in class, and I’m like let me check my account, and we saw that we were locked out.”

Evans said the news of the cyber attack hit employees when they couldn’t access the web service used for scheduling and payroll.

“How does this happen? And my information is definitely in some of those apps, so I’m definitely worried about that,” he said.

On Thursday, the company said all MGM Resorts employees would be paid on schedule, and Evans was told the same. However, as of Saturday, he still hadn’t received his check.

“I’ve been trying to call HR, I did emails, I did everything I can, and nobody still hasn’t responded to me,” said Evans. “I’m kind of getting a little frustrated because I have bills coming up I have to pay. I had to tell Nevada Energy to put a little hold on it for me.”

Evans said he knows of at least four other new hires in the training academy who haven’t gotten paid yet either.

“We’re supposed to graduate, and they expect me to come back Monday, and I’m trying to figure out how I can if I don’t have any gas and stuff like that,” he said. “So I’m getting a little nervous, I’m getting very frustrated because I like the job, everything’s good, but this is not a good way to start off I feel like.”

Evans said a manager told him the delay may be because his times must be entered manually, and he was told to allow 24 to 48 hours for a resolution, but he still doesn’t know when to expect this money that he’s depending on.

FOX5 reached out to MGM Resorts about these late paycheck complaints on Friday and Saturday, but we have not heard back.

