MGM Resorts employee says paycheck is late amid cyber attack

MGM Resorts, including MGM Springfield is dealing with a cybersecurity attack.
MGM Resorts, including MGM Springfield is dealing with a cybersecurity attack.
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Alvin Evans III is training to join the security team at T-Mobile arena, which is co-owned by MGM Resorts International.

“We kind of heard about it when we were in class, and I’m like let me check my account, and we saw that we were locked out.”

Evans said the news of the cyber attack hit employees when they couldn’t access the web service used for scheduling and payroll.

“How does this happen? And my information is definitely in some of those apps, so I’m definitely worried about that,” he said.

On Thursday, the company said all MGM Resorts employees would be paid on schedule, and Evans was told the same. However, as of Saturday, he still hadn’t received his check.

“I’ve been trying to call HR, I did emails, I did everything I can, and nobody still hasn’t responded to me,” said Evans. “I’m kind of getting a little frustrated because I have bills coming up I have to pay. I had to tell Nevada Energy to put a little hold on it for me.”

Evans said he knows of at least four other new hires in the training academy who haven’t gotten paid yet either.

“We’re supposed to graduate, and they expect me to come back Monday, and I’m trying to figure out how I can if I don’t have any gas and stuff like that,” he said. “So I’m getting a little nervous, I’m getting very frustrated because I like the job, everything’s good, but this is not a good way to start off I feel like.”

Evans said a manager told him the delay may be because his times must be entered manually, and he was told to allow 24 to 48 hours for a resolution, but he still doesn’t know when to expect this money that he’s depending on.

FOX5 reached out to MGM Resorts about these late paycheck complaints on Friday and Saturday, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGM Grand Las Vegas
Hacker group threatens another attack after claiming responsibility for MGM Resorts cyber chaos
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
People walk by the MGM Grand hotel-casino Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Here’s how cyberattack is impacting guests at MGM Resorts properties
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage

Latest News

Vegas restaurateur helping feed earthquake victims in Morocco
Vegas restaurateur helping feed earthquake victims in Morocco
Last-minute Las Vegas tourists face hurdles for MGM hotel bookings amid cyber breach
Last-minute Las Vegas tourists face hurdles for MGM hotel bookings amid cyber breach
Morocco earthquake
Vegas restaurateur helping feed earthquake victims in Morocco
Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel and Casino
Last-minute Las Vegas tourists face hurdles for MGM hotel bookings amid cyber breach