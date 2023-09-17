Forecast Outlook-9/17/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The dry southwesterly flow in the upper atmosphere is helping bring us lots of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Expect almost a carbon copy of Saturday for today meaning plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 90′s.

Daytime temperatures are trending around the seasonal mark but that will change later in the week.

A weather pattern change by Wednesday brings us a nice cooldown that will take us from seasonal to well below seasonal temperatures starting Thursday.

Winds will also pick up, first with breezy conditions on Monday and Wednesday and then windy for Thursday.

Gusts for Thursday could range between 20 and 30 MPH in some areas.

There is no rain in the 7-day forecast.

The UV index for Sunday is 7 which is high.

