Forecast Outlook-9/17/23

We have a weak southwest flow over our area Sunday evening.

High pressure over Mexico and a low off the California coast will keep our benign weather in place through the rest of the day and into the overnight hours.

Monday, temperatures will begin a gradual decline from the mid 90′s to the low 80′s thanks to a low pressure area over western Canada that will dip into our area by the middle of the week.

As it enters our region breezy and windy conditions could develop.

Monday we could see gusts up to 20 MPH.

As we look at the rest of the week it looks like the windiest day for the week ahead is Thursday.

Another weather highlight for the week, our daytime highs will drop a few degrees every day and by the first day of fall (which is Friday) we’ll see our high temperature trending about 10 degrees below normal.

As the low pressure area does slide toward us we could see some brief showers in areas outside of the Las Vegas Valley.

The UV Index for Monday is 7 which is high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.