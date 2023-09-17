Forecast Outlook-9/16/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Dry and seasonal temperatures are what we have in store for Sunday.

Temperatures will remain seasonal Sunday and then we will see temperatures heading downward to the point where we could be 10 degrees below seasonal by next weekend.

High pressure will be our weather maker through Sunday and into the start of the week.

By Tuesday, an area of low pressure slides toward us creating breezy and windy conditions for Wednesday and into Thursday.

Showers will be possible with the low sliding toward us but as of now it looks like that will happen at higher elevations and to the north of us.

The UV index for Sunday is 7 which is high

