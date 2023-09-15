Wood bridge vs. concrete truck - bridge loses

A wooden bridge near Houston is in splinters after a heavy truck falls through it. (KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY CO., Texas (KTRK) – It was a spectacle in a Texas neighborhood when a bridge, clearly marked with a four-ton weight limit, was crushed.

First responders and law enforcement got the out-of-the-ordinary call Thursday. A concrete truck was sunk right in the middle.

“I can’t believe he thought it would be OK,” said Jessi Broughten, who lives in the area. “It was kind of a rickety bridge.”

According to the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association, a loaded concrete truck weighs around 20 tons.

The truck had concrete in it, and some of it leaked into the water below.

Hazmat teams were on hand in case the water or sewer lines next to the bridge end up damaged.

Residents say it’s a hassle to lose the bridge, but it does not block anyone in.

Nelson Concrete, the company name on the truck, hung up when called for comment.

According to law enforcement, the driver is OK and is working with investigators.

The Department of Public Safety says it can’t cite the driver because the bridge is privately owned.

The homeowners association involved says it’s talking with their lawyers about potential civil action.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack
The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in CA was visible in Las Vegas on...
What’s that in the Las Vegas sky? Rocket launch seen over valley
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begin deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies Monday.
Judge finds Iowa man guilty of kidnapping, murder in Breasia Terrell’s death
People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Search teams are combing...
Searchers look for more than 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city where death toll eclipsed 11,000
A damaged portion of State Route 190
US Government providing $4.5M for Death Valley National Park relief