What’s that in the Las Vegas sky? Rocket launch seen over valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday night, multiple people reported seeing an unusual sight crossing the skies in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service of Las Vegas posted online, confirming that it was a rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

View of Vandenberg #rocketlaunch this evening from our backyard in Las Vegas. Can you see the rocket and its contrail? pic.twitter.com/ryFiNtgzaP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 15, 2023

Viewers from Mt. Charleston to Henderson reported seeing the rocket in the night sky.

