What’s that in the Las Vegas sky? Rocket launch seen over valley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:38 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday night, multiple people reported seeing an unusual sight crossing the skies in the Las Vegas Valley.
The National Weather Service of Las Vegas posted online, confirming that it was a rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Viewers from Mt. Charleston to Henderson reported seeing the rocket in the night sky.
