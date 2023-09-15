What’s that in the Las Vegas sky? Rocket launch seen over valley

The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in CA was visible in Las Vegas on...
The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in CA was visible in Las Vegas on Thursday night(Deedy Palmer)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:38 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday night, multiple people reported seeing an unusual sight crossing the skies in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service of Las Vegas posted online, confirming that it was a rocket launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Viewers from Mt. Charleston to Henderson reported seeing the rocket in the night sky.

