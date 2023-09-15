Visitor on honeymoon in Hawaii paralyzed after seemingly minor surfing injury

Atlanta newlyweds came to the islands two weeks ago to celebrate their honeymoon, but the vacation took a heartbreaking turn.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:34 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brendan Town and his wife Cho Park came to Hawaii for a dream honeymoon. After spending their first week on Oahu, their next stop was a trip to the Big Island.

Last Thursday, Brendan signed up for a surf lesson in Kona, which got off to a thrilling start.

“So excited, that adrenaline is building up,” Town said. “I hear them shouting pop up, pop up, so I pop up and felt a tiny little twinge in my back and was like, oh, might have pulled a muscle or something, nothing major. Rode the wave out, jumped off the board, swam around had fun.”

Initially, everything seemed OK as he surfed for an hour more before meeting his wife for lunch.

“We have pizza, we eat and by the time, that we’re ready to pay and to leave, I realize that oh, I can’t move, like this is bizarre to me,” Town said.

“I try to stand up again and I just like, slump right back down into the chair.”

He immediately went to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed him with surfer’s myelopathy, a rare non-traumatic spinal cord injury due to hyperextension of the lower back.

He’s now confined to a wheelchair and paralyzed from the waist down.

What’s baffling is it just seemed like a minor tweak.

“I’ve been hit by a car biking in Atlanta and that was insanity and I literally popped up and nothing was wrong with me,” Town said.

“This is just the tiniest little pinch and then the time started ticking and before I knew it, I just couldn’t move.”

His life was completely altered in an instant, but Brendan is staying positive, determined to recover for his wife and their baby boy due in February.

“The hardest part of this is not being able to be there for her how I’m normally there for her,” Town said. “Now she has to be there for me and that puts strain and pressure on her when it’s just not needed. She’s gotta focus on taking care of herself and the baby.”

Recovery time from this injury varies from days to years.

Brendan has already started physical therapy and says he’s feeling a bit stronger each day.

“I know that I’m gonna get better one way or another,” Town said. “Even if I’m in a wheelchair, that’s not gonna slow me down from being the greatest papa in the world.”

The couple is flying back to Atlanta this weekend and raising funds to cover thousands of dollars in medical expenses. If you’d like to help, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack
The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in CA was visible in Las Vegas on...
What’s that in the Las Vegas sky? Rocket launch seen over valley
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
5 Las Vegas Valley schools report high number of teacher absences; campuses remain open
Rudolph Jerez
Las Vegas police arrest report details Sep. 11 standoff with knife-wielding man
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
A damaged portion of State Route 190
US Government providing $4.5M for Death Valley National Park relief
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Unions: Agreement reached with Fontainebleau to give Las Vegas workers right to decide whether to unionize