US Government providing $4.5M for Death Valley National Park relief

A damaged portion of State Route 190
A damaged portion of State Route 190(Death Valley National Park)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Friday that $4.575 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief funds will be given to the National Park Service, the Forest Service, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The funds will offset costs for repair work needed for infrastructure damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary in Death Valley National Park and other federal lands in California and Nevada last month.

“The funds we’re providing will speed up repairs at Death Valley National Park and other federal land locations affected by Tropical Storm Hilary, helping communities with critical transportation connections,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“The Federal Highway Administration is ready to assist federal agencies tasked with fixing roads, trails, bridges and parking areas in and around Death Valley National Park and other federal lands in California and Nevada damaged by flooding last month,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “Today’s provision of quick-release emergency funds is the first of many steps to help authorities get the work done as soon as possible.”

Beginning on Aug. 19, Tropical Storm Hilary brought record rainfall, resulting in flash flooding and debris flow across several states, including California and Nevada for several days.

The National Weather Service considers tropical storms on the West Coast to be an exceedingly rare event, with the most recent being more than 80 years prior. Within Death Valley National Park, the flash flooding damaged numerous transportation facilities including roads, trails and parking areas, and resulted in roads being buckled or completely destroyed, bridges impacted, road surfacing lost, and damage caused by significant debris and erosion.

The funding announced today will also be used for repair work at the Manzanar Historic Site, San Bernardino National Forest, Inyo National Forest, and Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge in California.

Additionally, the funds will be used for projects needed as a result of flooding in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada that damaged transportation facilities, destroyed road segments, and collapsed culverts.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack
The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in CA was visible in Las Vegas on...
What’s that in the Las Vegas sky? Rocket launch seen over valley
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Unions: Agreement reached with Fontainebleau to give Las Vegas workers right to decide whether to unionize
Police investigate homicide near downtown Las Vegas on Friday
Police investigate homicide near downtown Las Vegas
MGM Grand Las Vegas
Hacker group threatens another attack after claiming responsibility for MGM Resorts cyber chaos