Unions: Agreement reached with Fontainebleau to give Las Vegas workers right to decide whether to unionize

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary and Bartenders Unions on Friday announced the groups have reached an agreement with Fontainebleau that will give workers at the Las Vegas resort the right to decide whether to unionize.

The Culinary Union provided a statement from Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge on the Fontainebleau agreement:

The Culinary and Bartenders Unions are announcing an agreement with Fontainebleu Las Vegas to give resort workers the right to decide whether to unionize.

We are pleased that Fountainebleu workers will have the opportunity to decide whether to be union and applaud the company’s decision to respect their employees’ choice.

The card check neutrality agreement, which is a standard for hospitality workers in Nevada, will ensure workers have the right to choose whether to have the Culinary and Bartenders Union represent them, while management remains neutral and respects their choice.

This agreement will allow the workers at Fontainebleu Las Vegas the opportunity to choose to be a part of the Culinary Union, which has set the standard in Las Vegas for hospitality jobs for over 88 years of fighting and winning for working families in Nevada.

Fontainebleau announced earlier this week that it is looking to hire more than 6,500 workers ahead of its December grand opening.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack
The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in CA was visible in Las Vegas on...
What’s that in the Las Vegas sky? Rocket launch seen over valley
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
A damaged portion of State Route 190
US Government providing $4.5M for Death Valley National Park relief
Police investigate homicide near downtown Las Vegas on Friday
Police investigate homicide near downtown Las Vegas
MGM Grand Las Vegas
Hacker group threatens another attack after claiming responsibility for MGM Resorts cyber chaos