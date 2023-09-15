Unions: Agreement reached with Fontainebleau to give Las Vegas workers right to decide whether to unionize

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary and Bartenders Unions on Friday announced the groups have reached an agreement with Fontainebleau that will give workers at the Las Vegas resort the right to decide whether to unionize.

The Culinary Union provided a statement from Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge on the Fontainebleau agreement:

The Culinary and Bartenders Unions are announcing an agreement with Fontainebleu Las Vegas to give resort workers the right to decide whether to unionize.

We are pleased that Fountainebleu workers will have the opportunity to decide whether to be union and applaud the company’s decision to respect their employees’ choice.

The card check neutrality agreement, which is a standard for hospitality workers in Nevada, will ensure workers have the right to choose whether to have the Culinary and Bartenders Union represent them, while management remains neutral and respects their choice.

This agreement will allow the workers at Fontainebleu Las Vegas the opportunity to choose to be a part of the Culinary Union, which has set the standard in Las Vegas for hospitality jobs for over 88 years of fighting and winning for working families in Nevada.

Fontainebleau announced earlier this week that it is looking to hire more than 6,500 workers ahead of its December grand opening.

