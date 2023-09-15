Sparse turnout at CCSD board meeting as union plans next steps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the Clark County Education Association awaits the next steps of its appeal of an injunction filed against it to stop “rolling sick-outs,” the teacher union was notably absent from Thursday evening’s CCSD Board of Trustees meeting.

Instead, John Vellardita, the union’s executive director, says the CCEA’s current efforts are going toward gaining support of parents in certain board members’ districts.

“We have gone to voters in their district, told them what the issue is, asked for their support, and asked if they would sign postcards,” Vellardita explained.

Two people who did turn out for the meeting told FOX5 they support teachers in their endeavor for a 10% raise in the first year of a new contract, with an 8% raise in the next year.

“Ten percent is well within the boundaries of what the district currently has,” local charter school teacher Jacob Parker said. “We also have the money that came from the state that was obviously said by the governor and obviously his representatives to make sure that money went to the teachers.”

CCSD parent Kilee Kent agrees.

“We cannot expect teachers to give up their lives for us and for our children,” she said. “We have to be willing to meet them halfway.”

In addition to canvassing with the intent of gaining more support, Vellardita says union members are wondering what happens while the injunction they appealed remains in effect.

“What does that mean?” he asked. “If I’m sick now, I can’t call out without having some hammer over my head?”

Vellardita outlined some of the points being made to get more people on the teachers’ side.

“We have the largest classes in the country,” he said. “We have the highest vacancies in the country. We don’t have support for these teachers. We don’t have enough substitutes for these teachers.”

