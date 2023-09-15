Resorts World Las Vegas President leaves company

Scott Sibella
Scott Sibella(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:34 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Less than two years and three months after opening, Resorts World Las Vegas is seeing a change at the top.

According to a Resorts World Las Vegas spokesperson, President and COO Scott Sibella has left the company, effective immediately.

Peter LaVoie, most recently the company’s SVP & CFO, will serve as President.

One of the latest megaresorts on the Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World opened in June 2021 after several delays. Before overseeing that opening, Sibella served as President and COO at MGM Grand.

