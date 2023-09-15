A new lovers experience, a two-hour four course meal is now available at the Bellagio

Dani Masten checks out the new 'Lovers Experience' at the Bellagio.
By Dani Masten
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The experience was created by Chef Julian Serrano and is offered at LAGO which is an Italian restaurant inside of the hotel.

The experience is dedicated to couples who want to create a memorable night.

Some of the dishes include a seafood platter, scallops, prime rib, mashed potatoes, and asparagus.

It goes beyond just the meal. Couples are seated on the patio at LAGO with views of the iconic fountains and greeted with a beautiful bouquet of one dozen roses, and a photographer to capture the unforgettable moments and a meet-and-greet with Chef Serrano.

To learn more or book the experience click here.

