Nevada Supreme Court denies teacher’s union request to stay injunction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Supreme Court on Friday denied the Clark County Education Association’s request for to stay the injunction a judge previously granted against it.

The ruling means the union cannot keep going on limited strikes causing some schools to close while contract negotiations remain at a standstill with the Clark County School District.

The Nevada Supreme Court’s ruling simply stated “Having considered the parties’ arguments in light of these factors, we are not persuaded that a stay is warranted,” and denied the motion.

The factors considered were if the object of the appeal will be defeated if the stay is not granted, whether appellants will suffer irreparable or serious injury if the stay is denied, and whether the respondent (CCSD) will suffer irreparable or serious injury if the stay is granted, whether appellants are likely to prevail on the merits of the appeal.

CCSD quickly released a statement following the ruling’s release:

“We are pleased that the injunction granted by the District Court remains in place. As we indicated in response to CCEA’s emergency request to stay the injunction, the only emergency in this case is the continuance of a teacher strike and the resulting harm to children. We believe that CCEA is unlikely to prevail on appeal, and we look forward to making our case before the Nevada Supreme Court.”

On Friday evening, CCEA issued a brief statement on the ruling.

Today’s ruling has not changed our appeal of the injunction before the Nevada Supreme Court.

