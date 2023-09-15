Here’s how cyberattack is impacting guests at MGM Resorts properties

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, a spokesperson for MGM Resorts provided an update on some aspects of a recent cyberattack that are still affecting guests.

“The official MGM Resorts website is online and operating in a limited capacity,” said Brian Ahern, Executive Director of Communications for MGM Resorts. “We’ve posted a FAQ regarding the status of operations. We are planning to update that page continually as things develop. We will also be posting updates to the MGM Resorts Twitter handle.”

The Frequently Asked Questions page provided the following information:

Upcoming reservations will still be available. MGM is “working hard to activate our call centers and direct booking through our website and mobile app” and says that reservations through third-party booking sites are available.

Guests with reservations through Sept. 17 can cancel with no penalty.

Mobile check-in and digital keys are currently unavailable. A visit to the front desk is required to check in and receive a physical key. Guests may drop off room keys in an Express Check-Out box and have a digital copy of the bill sent via email.

Credit card transactions are being accepted, but “certain transactions may be quicker to process with cash.”

Restaurant reservations may be made online via the website or mobile app or third-party booking site.

Tickets to shows, concerts, and attractions can be booked online via the website or mobile app or through Ticketmaster.com or AXS.com. All shows are proceeding as planned.

There may be times when the MGM gaming ticket-in/ticket-out system is offline. If a ticket is not accepted at the slot machine it can be redeemed at a Casino Cashier.

ATM withdrawals with PINs currently are available, but they are not offering cash advances or check cashing at this time.

Players are advised to continue using their MGM Rewards cards when playing slots and table games. When possible, charge non-gaming purchases to your hotel folio. MGM said that members’ gaming and non-gaming spending will be recorded and Tier Credits and any changes to your Tier Status will be reflected on your account when systems are back online.

Players “may have interruptions in their ability to use Slot Dollars and FREEPLAY.” MGM Rewards points currently are not available for use. For more information, please visit the MGM Rewards desk.

MGM said that its investigation is ongoing, and it has yet to determine if customer data was exposed in the breach. Answers to more questions may be found here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.