Mariachi Joya celebrating Mexican Independence Day

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local high school mariachi group is teaching audiences in the Las Vegas Valley about Mexican culture through native music.

The mariachi program at Las Vegas High School started in 2018, and in that short amount of time, they’ve had a lot of success. They’ve performed all over the valley and even snagged a Grammy nomination.

Director of Mariachi Joya, Stephen Blanco, said even though they’ve done well, they’re still always improving.

“I’m really excited about this new era,” Blanco said. “We’re getting new uniforms. We’re in a new classroom, we’re kind of taking music in a new direction and pushing the boundary on some things in mariachi.”

Mariachi Joya will be performing at halftime of the UNLV game at Allegiant Stadium on September 16.

