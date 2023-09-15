Las Vegas Strip hotel experiences brief slot outage; officials say not cyber-related

Reported slot outage at Venetian Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
(Courtesy)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Strip hotel experienced a brief gaming outage on Friday, but officials said the incident was not a cyber-related incident.

Those on the floor of the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip reported that around 80% of gaming machines were experiencing problems, requiring staff to make hand pay-outs.

A spokesperson said the outage was brief and that machines were back online Friday.

Today we experienced a brief outage of some of our slot machines. This was not a cyber-related incident. Slot machines have now been restored and we are working with guests who were impacted.

Elaine Chaivarlis, Director of Public Relations for Venetian Las Vegas

The incident comes after nearly a week of cyber-attack related problems at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. Sources confirm that the MGM Resorts incident was a ransomware attack. The issue continues to impact operations at multiple resorts.

