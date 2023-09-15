Las Vegas Strip hotel experiences brief slot outage; officials say not cyber-related

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Strip hotel experienced a brief gaming outage on Friday, but officials said the incident was not a cyber-related incident.

Those on the floor of the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip reported that around 80% of gaming machines were experiencing problems, requiring staff to make hand pay-outs.

A spokesperson said the outage was brief and that machines were back online Friday.

Today we experienced a brief outage of some of our slot machines. This was not a cyber-related incident. Slot machines have now been restored and we are working with guests who were impacted.

The incident comes after nearly a week of cyber-attack related problems at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. Sources confirm that the MGM Resorts incident was a ransomware attack. The issue continues to impact operations at multiple resorts.

