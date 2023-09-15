Las Vegas police seeking suspects accused in retail theft ring targeting beauty stores

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects of a retail theft ring.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects of a retail theft ring.(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:44 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects of a retail theft ring.

Between May and September, the suspects committed several thefts from different beauty supply businesses.

Caption

They enter the business, take several items and then leave. They have been seen driving a Chevy Blazer, possibly from 2003.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or TEXT: “CRIMENV” + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES).

