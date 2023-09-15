Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in deadly 2021 backyard shooting

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a 2021 backyard homicide in the east valley.

According to a police report, patrol officers responded to a residence located on the 3300 block of Denali Preserve Street to investigate a shooting at approximately 12:54 a.m. on November 2, 2021. Officers found a man lying in a backyard suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he died from his injuries. The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim was awakened by dogs barking. The victim reportedly stepped outside into the backyard, where he was shot.

Clayton Perkins, 25, already in custody at Henderson Detention Center, was identified as a suspect in March and transferred to Clark County Detention Center to face a murder charge.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives recently identified Gilbert Vaneyck, 23, as a second suspect in the case. Vaneyck was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges. He was rebooked for Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

