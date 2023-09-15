Las Vegas police arrest report details Sep. 11 standoff with knife-wielding man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The arrest report has been released for a man suspected of stabbing his husband and having a standoff with police on Sep. 11.

Randolph Jerez, 42, is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and coercion constituting domestic violence with the use of physical force with a deadly weapon.

Jerez appeared in court Thursday and is being held on $50,000 bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report alleges the following:

On Tuesday officers were dispatched for a domestic battery incident involving a stabbing near S Grand Canyon Drive and W Hacienda Avenue at 5:44 a.m.

At the hospital, officers made contact with Jerez’s husband. He said an argument had happened between himself and Jerez when Jerez grabbed a pan from the kitchen and swung it at the man’s head.

They separated and Jerez then came into the room and stood over the man while holding two knives - they began to struggle when the man was stabbed several times in the hand, arm, thigh, back, and torso.

Meanwhile, the crisis negotiation team was en route to arrest Jerez.

A roommate spoke with police and told them she had heard a “blood-curdling scream” and saw blood everywhere in Jerez’s bedroom. Another roommate told police Jerez asked him to borrow his phone after stabbing his husband so he could call his mother.

Detectives at the hospital later learned SWAT had made entry into the home and took Jerez into custody without incident after he had barricaded himself inside.

Jerez agreed to speak with authorities but then changed his mind and requested an attorney.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sep. 28.

