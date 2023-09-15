Las Vegas police arrest report details Sep. 11 standoff with knife-wielding man

Rudolph Jerez
Rudolph Jerez(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The arrest report has been released for a man suspected of stabbing his husband and having a standoff with police on Sep. 11.

Randolph Jerez, 42, is facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, assault constituting domestic violence with the use of a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and coercion constituting domestic violence with the use of physical force with a deadly weapon.

Jerez appeared in court Thursday and is being held on $50,000 bond.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report alleges the following:

On Tuesday officers were dispatched for a domestic battery incident involving a stabbing near S Grand Canyon Drive and W Hacienda Avenue at 5:44 a.m.

At the hospital, officers made contact with Jerez’s husband. He said an argument had happened between himself and Jerez when Jerez grabbed a pan from the kitchen and swung it at the man’s head.

They separated and Jerez then came into the room and stood over the man while holding two knives - they began to struggle when the man was stabbed several times in the hand, arm, thigh, back, and torso.

Meanwhile, the crisis negotiation team was en route to arrest Jerez.

A roommate spoke with police and told them she had heard a “blood-curdling scream” and saw blood everywhere in Jerez’s bedroom. Another roommate told police Jerez asked him to borrow his phone after stabbing his husband so he could call his mother.

Detectives at the hospital later learned SWAT had made entry into the home and took Jerez into custody without incident after he had barricaded himself inside.

Jerez agreed to speak with authorities but then changed his mind and requested an attorney.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sep. 28.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack
The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in CA was visible in Las Vegas on...
What’s that in the Las Vegas sky? Rocket launch seen over valley
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
5 Las Vegas Valley schools report high number of teacher absences; campuses remain open
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
A damaged portion of State Route 190
US Government providing $4.5M for Death Valley National Park relief
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Unions: Agreement reached with Fontainebleau to give Las Vegas workers right to decide whether to unionize