Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)((AP Photo/John Locher,File))
By Stacker
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Stacker) - The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a period of frantic, domestic migration that saw Americans moving farther away from established urban centers.

The number of homes sold every month has slowed as interest rates have risen, cooling some of those pandemic trends. But many Americans are still choosing to move long distances, and the vast majority of U.S. homebuyers (97%) utilize online sites when looking for their next home, according to a 2021 report from the National Association of Realtors.

Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data is based on micropolitan and metropolitan areas, which include cities as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. Cross-market demand statistics are as of the second quarter of 2023. Monthly inventory data is as of July 2023.

Continue reading to see where people in Las Vegas are shopping for their next house.

#10. Albuquerque, NM

- View share: 1.6%

- Median listing price: $414,495

- Listings as of July 2023: 1,106

- Median listing price per square foot: $210

#9. Houston, TX

- View share: 1.8%

- Median listing price: $376,000

- Listings as of July 2023: 19,673

- Median listing price per square foot: $177

#8. Tucson, AZ

- View share: 1.8%

- Median listing price: $410,000

- Listings as of July 2023: 1,622

- Median listing price per square foot: $225

#7. El Paso, TX

- View share: 1.9%

- Median listing price: $304,800

- Listings as of July 2023: 2,112

- Median listing price per square foot: $162

#6. Dallas, TX

- View share: 2.0%

- Median listing price: $469,999

- Listings as of July 2023: 16,142

- Median listing price per square foot: $208

#5. Pahrump, NV

- View share: 2.2%

- Median listing price: $399,900

- Listings as of July 2023: 282

- Median listing price per square foot: $204

#4. Riverside, CA

- View share: 2.8%

- Median listing price: $585,000

- Listings as of July 2023: 7,306

- Median listing price per square foot: $330

#3. Lake Havasu City, AZ

- View share: 2.9%

- Median listing price: $420,000

- Listings as of July 2023: 867

- Median listing price per square foot: $250

#2. Phoenix, AZ

- View share: 2.9%

- Median listing price: $539,900

- Listings as of July 2023: 8,232

- Median listing price per square foot: $277

#1. Los Angeles, CA

- View share: 3.9%

- Median listing price: $1,195,000

- Listings as of July 2023: 9,992

- Median listing price per square foot: $666

