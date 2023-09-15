Henderson shaved ice truck in need of repairs after hit by vandals twice in 2 weeks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A small shaved ice business in Henderson is asking for the community’s help after a pair of vandalisms left the truck in need of costly repairs.

The truck, “Meowee Wowee” Hawaiian shaved ice, was vandalized twice in the last two weeks at its location at Mission Hills Park in Henderson.

According to owner Bradi Morris, the damages range from broken windows and broken freezers to loss of inventory and damage to the outside of the truck.

Morris says all of the damage is amounting to thousands of dollars to replace.

During the first break-in, Morris said it looked like an animal ravaged through the truck, as food and supplies were thrown everywhere.

In the second incident which happened on Sunday, Morris walked into a sticky mess.

”I already knew I was in trouble from the first one. I hadn’t recouped it yet. I was really hoping it wasn’t worse. But it was,” Morris said. “They poured all the syrups inside the freezer, they took out all the ice cream, all the candy was stolen.”

Morris said the two break-ins almost deterred her from keeping the business open. However, after posting about the incidents on her social media, the community has rallied around her.

A GoFundMe is now available to help with repair costs and the truck will be at several locations this weekend.

“Meowee Wowee” will be at Mission Hills Park on Friday (until 7 p.m.), Saturday (from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.) and Monday (3 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.).

On Sunday, the truck will be at Pet Smart on Lake Mead in Henderson from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.