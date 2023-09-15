Henderson Planning Commission approves developing Fiesta site

Fiesta Henderson demolition drone footage from Sept. 2022.
Fiesta Henderson demolition drone footage from Sept. 2022.(Ted Pretty/FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:59 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Thursday afternoon meeting, the City of Henderson Planning Commission gave final approval for plans to develop the site of Fiesta Henderson.

The former casino hotel was torn down last year and the land was sold to the City of Henderson. The city previously touted plans to build a youth sports facility at the site near Lake Mead and the 95, but they are asking the community for feedback on what to do with the empty site.

Henderson is hosting a pair of open houses on the subject later this month:

  • Sept. 20 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St. Henderson, NV 89015
  • Sept. 21 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at America First Center, 222 S. Water St. Henderson, NV 89015

There is also an online survey that can be accessed here.

