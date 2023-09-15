Forecast Outlook - 09/15/23

After a couple of days with active weather in Southern Nevada, we begin to dry out and heat up into the upcoming weekend! High temperatures Friday will be in the range of 92-97 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley. We’ll drop the threat of showers & thunderstorms on Friday and through the weekend.

Much quieter weather and warmer temperatures will linger through the beginning of next week with highs in the mid-upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. Slight breezes and clean skies are expected to start next week.

By Wednesday, we’ll see slight chances of showers and thunderstorms return next Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures fall closer to 90 degrees.

