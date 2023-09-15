Flu vaccine available at Health District clinics Sept. 18

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the 2023-2024 flu season gets underway, flu vaccines will be available at Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) clinics beginning on Monday, September 18.

With flu viruses evolving each season, SNHD strongly recommends everyone ages six months and older receive their flu vaccination before this season’s flu viruses begin circulating in the community. Vaccines are provided at Health District public health centers by appointment, and appointments are available at www.snhd.info/immunizations or by calling (702) 759-0850.

Flu vaccines will be available at:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89104

Henderson Public Health Center, 220. E. Horizon Dr., Suites, A & C, Henderson, NV 89015

Mesquite Public Health Center/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Suites, 3&4, Mesquite, NV 89027

El Mercado at Boulevard Mall, Suite 208-210, 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89169

SNHD said that the flu vaccine is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu. This includes people 65 years of age and older, as well as people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and compromised immune systems.

It is also important to protect people more likely to be exposed to both flu and COVID-19, including healthcare workers and essential workers who interact frequently with the public. A complete list of people at higher risk is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/flu/highrisk/index.htm.

“Adults who get the flu vaccine can significantly reduce their risk of being admitted to the hospital with flu,” said District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. “We recommend everyone get their flu vaccine to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others.”

The district advised that it is best to get vaccinated before flu viruses begin spreading in the community because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for the antibodies to develop and provide protection against the flu. However, people can be vaccinated anytime during flu season.

Flu vaccines can be administered at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. The updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are not yet available at SNHD clinics, and an announcement will be made when they are. People should follow the recommended schedule for all vaccines and refer to current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The intranasal flu vaccine (LAIV4) vaccine is not currently available at SNHD clinics. For more information about SNHD public health center hours, locations and available services go to www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/about-us/maps/. For more information about flu, visit the CDC’s Influenza (Flu) or SNHD’s Seasonal Flu websites.

