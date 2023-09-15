F1 road work, track lighting installation to impact Las Vegas traffic next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Road work in advance of the Las Vegas Grand Prix continues next week, and the installation of track lighting will require lane closures on The Strip and beyond.

According to a media release, the intersection of Koval Lane and East Harmon Avenue will be closed for track paving from 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 until 8 a.m. on Friday, September 22. No through traffic eastbound and westbound will be permitted on East Harmon Avenue or northbound and southbound on Koval Lane at the intersection. Koval Lane will be closed between East Rochelle Avenue and East Harmon Avenue. A media release noted the following conditions:

Partial lane restrictions will be in place approaching the intersection to allow for U-turns for traffic traveling on Koval Lane and East Harmon Avenue.

The Marie Antionette Condominiums will be accessible via East Harmon Avenue westbound before the closure at the Harmon Avenue intersection.

Top Golf will only be accessible from Koval Lane during the closure. Top Golf will not be accessible from the East Harmon Avenue entrance.

The Signature will be accessible via East Harmon Avenue eastbound before the closure at the Harmon Avenue intersection.

Additionally, there will be rolling lane closures nightly on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound and Sands Avenue Eastbound for the installation of track lighting. Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Sands Avenue and The Mirage will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions from midnight until 9:00 a.m. daily beginning on Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22.

Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between the Caesars Palace Rotunda Entrance and Flamingo Road will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from midnight until 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25. Sands Avenue eastbound between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Monday, September 24 through Friday, September 29.

The intersection of East Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street will be closed from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m. daily beginning Thursday, September 21 until Wednesday, October 4 for the installation of a temporary vehicular bridge. The intersection of Sands Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard will have rolling lane closures from midnight until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 25 in preparation for track barrier installation.

For the latest details and updates on construction and traffic plans, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/local-traffic.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.