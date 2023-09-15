CCSD Superintendent Jara details offers made to union in letter to teachers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As negotiations remain at a standstill between the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent a letter to teachers and personnel Friday detailing what some of the offers to the teachers’ union have been.

Below is the letter in full:

Dear Teachers and Licensed Personnel,

This week, the Clark County School District (CCSD) declared an impasse in negotiations with the Clark County Education Association (CCEA). The District did not take this decision lightly, as it affects all our dedicated educators. You may have doubts and questions about what has been offered at the bargaining table, but please understand that the District values you. We want all educators to be fairly compensated, as reflected in our offers over 11 bargaining sessions.

Student success occurs in the classroom, where teacher training and experience affect student performance. I am appalled by the comments made by CCEA Leadership and their continued attack on CCSD’s student achievement. We believe we are headed in the right direction because of our joint efforts and focus on student outcomes.

Despite what you may have heard or read, before declaring an impasse, CCSD offered a 9% salary increase in the first year, plus 2% the second year (11% across the board), and $10k incentives for Tier 1 special education and hard-to-fill positions, plus correcting the inequities in the salary schedule for thousands of teachers. We proposed yearly steps for all educators, increased coaches’ pay, and health benefits. In fact, the total package offered by CCSD amounted to $638 million over the two-year contract–more than any prior contract– in the school district’s history. And that doesn’t include the portion for our educators of the SB 231 $250 million!

We have repeatedly told CCEA that we were open to being creative on how to use the SB 231 funds, which, for example, could be used to supplement the second-year salary increase at or close to the 8% CCEA is seeking. We also proposed to continue the SB 231 increases past June 30, 2025, if the State renews the SB 231 funding in the next biennium.

CCEA never moved from its original unaffordable and inequitable demands while leaving those of you placed on the salary schedule inequitably to continue working for wages that do not honor you for your experience and education.

After 11 negotiation sessions (state law only requires 4), arbitration, unfortunately, became the only way to move forward and resolve these differences at the bargaining table so we can fairly compensate you. Arbitration will proceed as outlined according to Nevada law. In the meantime, educators will continue under the current negotiated contract and be paid accordingly until a new agreement is reached.

I understand this is not the outcome many of you wanted. It wasn’t what I wanted either. We remain confident that an arbitrator will see our offer as the most reasonable and beneficial option for educators.

We look forward to seeing you get the raises you deserve.