5 Las Vegas Valley schools report high number of teacher absences; campuses remain open

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By Cody Lee
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District reports an unexpected number of teacher absences at several Las Vegas Valley schools Friday.

This has impacted the following schools:

  • J. E. Manch Elementary School
  • Kenneth Divich Elementary School
  • William E. Orr Middle School
  • Theron L. Swainston Middle School
  • Desert Oasis High School

The school district said no schools have closed as a result of the callouts but does not provide details on what they are doing with students who do not have a teacher in their classroom.

This is the first time schools have been impacted since a Clark County District Court judge declared an injunction on the Clark County Educators Association (CCEA) after 10 valley schools were disrupted or canceled due to a high number of callouts.

On Thursday, CCEA told FOX5 they are complying with the judge’s order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack
The launch of a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in CA was visible in Las Vegas on...
What’s that in the Las Vegas sky? Rocket launch seen over valley
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Rudolph Jerez
Las Vegas police arrest report details Sep. 11 standoff with knife-wielding man
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
A damaged portion of State Route 190
US Government providing $4.5M for Death Valley National Park relief
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Unions: Agreement reached with Fontainebleau to give Las Vegas workers right to decide whether to unionize