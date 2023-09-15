5 Las Vegas Valley schools report high number of teacher absences; campuses remain open
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District reports an unexpected number of teacher absences at several Las Vegas Valley schools Friday.
This has impacted the following schools:
- J. E. Manch Elementary School
- Kenneth Divich Elementary School
- William E. Orr Middle School
- Theron L. Swainston Middle School
- Desert Oasis High School
The school district said no schools have closed as a result of the callouts but does not provide details on what they are doing with students who do not have a teacher in their classroom.
This is the first time schools have been impacted since a Clark County District Court judge declared an injunction on the Clark County Educators Association (CCEA) after 10 valley schools were disrupted or canceled due to a high number of callouts.
On Thursday, CCEA told FOX5 they are complying with the judge’s order.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
