5 Las Vegas Valley schools report high number of teacher absences; campuses remain open

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District reports an unexpected number of teacher absences at several Las Vegas Valley schools Friday.

This has impacted the following schools:

J. E. Manch Elementary School

Kenneth Divich Elementary School

William E. Orr Middle School

Theron L. Swainston Middle School

Desert Oasis High School

The school district said no schools have closed as a result of the callouts but does not provide details on what they are doing with students who do not have a teacher in their classroom.

This is the first time schools have been impacted since a Clark County District Court judge declared an injunction on the Clark County Educators Association (CCEA) after 10 valley schools were disrupted or canceled due to a high number of callouts.

On Thursday, CCEA told FOX5 they are complying with the judge’s order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

