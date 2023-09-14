Officials seek help with name for new park opening in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials are asking for the public’s help in choosing a name for a new park that will open in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to Clark County, the park is under construction in the southwest valley near Tee Pee and Patrick lanes.

The county says that the 10-acre park will feature two lighted tennis courts, four lighted dog parks, a lighted playground with shade shelter and a water play feature, among other amenities.

Officials said they have the name for the new park narrowed down to three choices and are asking for the public to vote on which they would prefer.

With a deadline set for Sept. 18, the three choices available for voting are:

1) Lt. Erik Lloyd Memorial Park:

Description from Clark County: Lieutenant Erik Lloyd served the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 29 years. He began his decades in law enforcement as a patrol officer in September 1990. In 1995 he began working as a Narcotics Detective before earning the rank of sergeant in 2003. He became a lieutenant in 2014 where he worked in Internal Affairs, the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Center, and eventually for the Force Investigation Team (FIT) section, which he oversaw. Lloyd is most widely known for his role as President of the Injured Police Officers Fund, where he raised money for the spouses of fallen officers. In one of his last acts, Lloyd raised funds for the care of Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis, who was left paralyzed after being shot during a demonstration on the Strip. Lloyd passed away on July 29, 2020 from complications caused by COVID-19.

2) Patrick Family Park

Description from Clark County: In reference to the location of the park on Patrick Lane.

3) Southwest Family Park:

Description from Clark County: In reference to the location of the area (southwest Las Vegas).

To vote, visit: tinyurl.com/2rpnbr6s.

