New photo exhibit at the ‘Elvis Presley suite’ that includes photos of many celebrities

Famous photographer Markus Klinko talks about his celebrity photos on display inside the Elvis Presley Suite at the Westgate.
By Dani Masten
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As if the ‘Elvis Presley suite’ at the Westgate weren’t already cool enough, now it’s home to a brand-new photo exhibit from celebrity photographer Markus Klinko.

He has photographed Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, David Bowie and Beyonce to name of few and photos of all these celebrities are displayed inside of the suite.

The suite will now be called Markus Klinko icons sky villa. It can sleep up to 10 people and includes a private pool, fireplace, bar and dining room with Jacuzzi’s in every room.

The exhibit opened on September 6th, and It goes for about $15,000 a night. to reserve the room, click here.

