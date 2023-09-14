Nevadans for Freedom files petition to appear on 2024 balllot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pro-choice group Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom have filed a petition to put legislation that would codify abortion access into the Nevada Constitution on the 2024 ballot.

The effort is led by a coalition that includes Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada, NARAL Pro-Choice Nevada, and the ACLU of Nevada as its founding members, and comes after the striking down of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022.

Advocates must now gather 103,000 signatures by June 2024 in order to qualify for the November 2024 ballot.

Should it be passed by the voters, it would automatically appear again on the ballot in the 2026 general election ballot for final passage.

“Since the shameful overturning of Roe v. Wade, it has become clear that the work in Nevada is about holding the line to protect our access to abortion care and about making sure that everyone can get the care that they need. We’re proud to be a part of the Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom campaign and to fight for greater equity and justice,” said West Juhl, the Director of Communications and Campaigns for the ACLU of Nevada.

