Nevada credit union says outage ‘in no way’ connected to MGM, Caesars cyberattacks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada credit union stated that its recent online banking issues were due to an internet outage, and were “in no way” connected to a cybersecurity attack on MGM Resorts this week.

“We understand the importance of promptly addressing concerns surrounding the security of our members’ data, and this incident is not related to a data breach,” said Megan Pieper, Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce for WestStar Credit Union. “The recent disruption in our online banking services was primarily caused by a temporary internet outage.”

Our online & mobile banking are still experiencing issues due to an internet outage. We are working with our vendors to... Posted by WestStar Credit Union on Thursday, September 14, 2023

She went on to explain that the unexpected event resulted in a loss of connectivity, which impacted the credit union’s “ability to provide seamless online banking services to our valued members.” She added that a team of IT professionals have been working to resolve the issue and restore full access to its online banking platform.

We deeply regret any inconvenience this may have caused to our members and understand the frustration it can bring, especially in today’s digital age where online banking plays a critical role in financial transactions. Regarding data security, please rest assured that our institution places the highest priority on safeguarding our members' confidential information. We employ numerous measures to ensure that our members' data remains secure at all times. We have not detected any unauthorized access or data breaches during this incident.

The credit union pledged to keep members updated on progress and any additional measures that will be taken.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.