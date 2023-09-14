Nevada credit union says outage ‘in no way’ connected to MGM, Caesars cyberattacks

ATM Machine generic
ATM Machine generic(MGN Photo)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada credit union stated that its recent online banking issues were due to an internet outage, and were “in no way” connected to a cybersecurity attack on MGM Resorts this week.

“We understand the importance of promptly addressing concerns surrounding the security of our members’ data, and this incident is not related to a data breach,” said Megan Pieper, Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce for WestStar Credit Union. “The recent disruption in our online banking services was primarily caused by a temporary internet outage.”

Our online & mobile banking are still experiencing issues due to an internet outage. We are working with our vendors to...

Posted by WestStar Credit Union on Thursday, September 14, 2023

She went on to explain that the unexpected event resulted in a loss of connectivity, which impacted the credit union’s “ability to provide seamless online banking services to our valued members.” She added that a team of IT professionals have been working to resolve the issue and restore full access to its online banking platform.

The credit union pledged to keep members updated on progress and any additional measures that will be taken.

