MGM Resorts says employees to be paid as usual amid ‘cybersecurity issue’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International on Thursday said it’s continuing to “work diligently” to resolve the cybersecurity issue that took down the company’s systems.

The issue, which the company said first started on Sunday, shut down systems at the company’s properties across the United States, according to AP.

In an email on Thursday, a representative for MGM Resorts said the company’s “employees will be paid, as usual.”

CEO Bill Hornbuckle reiterated the company’s statement in a post shared on his LinkedIn page.

Similarly, in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, Caesars Entertainment reported that a data breach led to the exposure of some driver’s license and social security numbers for its customers.

Caesars Entertainment said in the filing that it recently “identified suspicious activity in its information technology network resulting from a social engineering attack on an outsourced IT support vendor used by the Company.”

Caesars noted in the SEC filing that on Sept. 7, it was determined that the hacking exposed the company’s “loyalty program database, which includes driver’s license numbers and/or social security numbers for a significant number of members in the database.”

The company noted that it is still investigating the extent of any additional personal or otherwise sensitive information being leaked in the incident.

