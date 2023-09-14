Maui-bound donations collected in Las Vegas need new storage location

Donations for Maui pouring in to Las Vegas
Donations for Maui pouring in to Las Vegas
By Monica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:05 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Days after the deadly wildfires on Maui, donations poured in from all over Las Vegas to help Maui families. Bags and boxes full of toothbrushes, diapers, clothing, and other essential items piled up at local businesses. Hundreds of collected items are now in the hands of business owner and Maui Native Jai Alboro. He worked with a Las Vegas warehouse to house dozens of pallets as they were sorted.

“Every day there were 40 to 50 volunteers that took everything out put them in boxes, labeled them, wrote on them so we know what it was,” said Alboro. Most of the donations were received within three days of collection. Thirteen 40-foot containers were shipped to Maui and were handled by a church and group of volunteers. “They are actually doing online orders so you go online, put in your order and they get it all together for you and they get it to you,” said Alboro.

In Las Vegas, 130 pallets remain in that warehouse awaiting to be shipped to the island. Shipping cost is a factor to get the donated goods to Maui, but Alboro has a more immediate problem. The warehouse currently housing the donations needs to be cleared out for the owner to conduct business.

“Right now the hardest is, we’re so far away, but we have the most support. But now, the support we need is to get it there,” said Alboro. He is seeking two to three containers for storage or another warehouse to hold the donations until they are able to be shipped. If you’d like to help, you can contact Jai Alboro at (808) 757-2252

