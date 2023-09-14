Las Vegas police’s ‘Operation Heat Wave’ leads to 25 sex offender arrests

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that it conducted “Operation Heat Wave” from August 14-September 8.

The operation was a joint effort between the LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force. According to a Metro report, the operation led to the arrest of 25 individuals for a variety of sex offenses and violent crimes.

These types of operations seek to locate and apprehend individuals who have committed violent crimes within our community and hold them accountable for their actions. This effort supports the Sheriff’s initiative to reduce violent crime and make our community a safer place to live.

A police report said that the following individuals were arrested: Michael Vargas, 33; Alfredo Cuevas, 59; Juan Cruz-Perez, 36; Nico Perez, 33; Zachary Bolin, 38; Jacob Perkins, 19; Miguel Guerrero, 49; Leonard Robertson, 40; Carlos Ramos, 41; Jules Sharpe, 31; Ervey Alaniz, 39; Kamal Jenkins, 24; Duane Johnson, 30; Ricky Anderson, 60; Michael Sollenberger, 39; Cody Bame, 27; Taiku Boyd, 50; Luis Cuellar, 41; Timothy Lebtich, 63; Carlos Castellon-Talavera, 53; Caleb Stotts, 20; Lisa White, 55; Dante Brown, 33; Randy Carter, 28; and Juan Valentin, 64.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

