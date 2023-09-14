Las Vegas police’s ‘Operation Heat Wave’ leads to 25 sex offender arrests
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that it conducted “Operation Heat Wave” from August 14-September 8.
The operation was a joint effort between the LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force. According to a Metro report, the operation led to the arrest of 25 individuals for a variety of sex offenses and violent crimes.
A police report said that the following individuals were arrested: Michael Vargas, 33; Alfredo Cuevas, 59; Juan Cruz-Perez, 36; Nico Perez, 33; Zachary Bolin, 38; Jacob Perkins, 19; Miguel Guerrero, 49; Leonard Robertson, 40; Carlos Ramos, 41; Jules Sharpe, 31; Ervey Alaniz, 39; Kamal Jenkins, 24; Duane Johnson, 30; Ricky Anderson, 60; Michael Sollenberger, 39; Cody Bame, 27; Taiku Boyd, 50; Luis Cuellar, 41; Timothy Lebtich, 63; Carlos Castellon-Talavera, 53; Caleb Stotts, 20; Lisa White, 55; Dante Brown, 33; Randy Carter, 28; and Juan Valentin, 64.
Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.