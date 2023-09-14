Las Vegas police’s ‘Operation Heat Wave’ leads to 25 sex offender arrests

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that it conducted “Operation Heat Wave” from August 14-September 8.

The operation was a joint effort between the LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force. According to a Metro report, the operation led to the arrest of 25 individuals for a variety of sex offenses and violent crimes.

A police report said that the following individuals were arrested: Michael Vargas, 33; Alfredo Cuevas, 59; Juan Cruz-Perez, 36; Nico Perez, 33; Zachary Bolin, 38; Jacob Perkins, 19; Miguel Guerrero, 49; Leonard Robertson, 40; Carlos Ramos, 41; Jules Sharpe, 31; Ervey Alaniz, 39; Kamal Jenkins, 24; Duane Johnson, 30; Ricky Anderson, 60; Michael Sollenberger, 39; Cody Bame, 27; Taiku Boyd, 50; Luis Cuellar, 41; Timothy Lebtich, 63; Carlos Castellon-Talavera, 53; Caleb Stotts, 20; Lisa White, 55; Dante Brown, 33; Randy Carter, 28; and Juan Valentin, 64.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

