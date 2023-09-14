Las Vegas man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for child sexual exploitation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon sentenced a Las Vegas man to 21 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for recording himself sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Mohamed Muhina, 28, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of sexual exploitation of children. Muhina will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

According to court documents, in 2017, Muhina began communicating with a 14-year-old girl online. Shortly thereafter, he drove to the victim’s residence and pulled her into the backseat of his car where he sexually assaulted her despite her pleas to stop.

Between September 2017 and January 2018, Muhina sexually assaulted the victim two more times. Then, in February 2018, the victim was walking to school when Muhina grabbed her by her hair and jacket and forced her into his car. He drove to his apartment and sexually assaulted the victim. A forensic examination of Muhina’s cell phones revealed several images and videos showing him engaged in sex acts with young girls, including the victim.

“The defendant is a predator who actively sought out one of our most vulnerable, a 14-year-old child, and repeatedly committed sexual assaults, ignoring the victim’s cries and pleas to stop,” said United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “This case is another example of our office’s commitment to bringing to justice those who sexually exploit children in our communities. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and hold accountable those who exploit children. Today’s sentence will protect children from future crimes by the defendant.”

“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort put forth to ensure this defendant was brought to justice,” said Spencer L. Evans, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI. “Knowing that the defendant will serve the next 21 years in federal prison ensures there is one less predator victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community. This sentencing is a success in the fight against those who exploit the vulnerable and illustrates our dedication to bring these criminals to justice.”

The FBI and North Las Vegas Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Sokolich prosecuted the case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at www.cybertipline.org.

