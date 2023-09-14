HUD charges Pahrump RV resort with discrimination

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it is charging the Owners Association and General Manager of Preferred RV Resort, a recreational vehicle resort in Pahrump, with discriminating against a family with three minor children.

According to a HUD media release, the Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination against families with children under the age of 18. This includes using discriminatory terms and conditions for families with children, making discriminatory statements about them, and harassing tenants because they have young children.

“RV parks that offer options for long-term stays are required to abide by the Fair Housing Act and ensure that they are providing families with children the same terms and conditions as adults without children,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “HUD’s vigorous enforcement of the Fair Housing Act means ensuring that these types of residency options are just as available to families with children as those without children.”

HUD’s Charge of Discrimination alleges that Preferred RV Resort, which houses some visitors year-round and others for up to nine months at a time, discriminated against families by placing unreasonable age restrictions on many of its amenities, including prohibiting anyone under 18 years old from being in the outdoor swimming pool unattended, contrary to state law, and restricting children under 14 years old from using the property’s billiards room and spa.

The property’s management made statements admonishing parents about letting their children be unsupervised on the property, while images on the resort’s website and promotional materials are only of adults using and enjoying the resort’s amenities and grounds, with no depictions of children or families.

“The Fair Housing Act protects the rights of families with children to enjoy equal access to the recreational amenities that many RV Parks, apartment buildings, and homeowners associations provide, without unreasonable restrictions,” said HUD’s General Counsel Damon Smith. “This Charge should serve as an important reminder to these owners of their responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.”

A United States Administrative Law Judge will hear HUD’s Charge unless any party to the Charge elects to have the case heard in federal district court. If an administrative law judge finds, after a hearing, that discrimination has occurred, the judge may award damages to the family for their losses as a result of the discrimination. The judge may also order injunctive relief and other equitable relief, to deter further discrimination, as well as payment of attorney fees. In addition, the judge may impose civil penalties to vindicate the public interest. If a federal court hears the case, the judge may also award punitive damages to the complainants.

People who believe they are the victims of housing discrimination should contact HUD at (800) 669­9777 (voice) or 800-927-9275 (TTY). Additional information is available at www.hud.gov/fairhousing.

FOX5 reached out to Preferred RV and has not heard back.

