Hospitality group announces hiring fairs for new rooftop venue on Las Vegas Strip

Paris resort on Las Vegas Strip
Paris resort on Las Vegas Strip(Pixabay via MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hospitality group has announced that it will host a series of hiring fairs for a new rooftop venue that’s set to debut on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, JRS Hospitality will host ongoing hiring fairs Monday through Thursday in September as it looks to fill positions for its newest venue, Chéri at the Paris Las Vegas.

JRS Hospitality says the hiring fairs will run from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Beer Park, 3655 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to the release, open positions include model cocktail servers, bussers, bartenders, bar backs, hostesses, maître d, operations manager, bar operations manager and mixologists.

Cheri is set to debut as a rooftop venue at Paris Las Vegas this fall.

JRS Hospitality notes that those interested in attending the hiring events should bring resumes, work cards and be prepared to complete an application. Interviews will be conducted the same day. The application can be found online here.

