Health alert issued for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.
The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.(USDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup due to misbranding.

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.

According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the affected products have been pulled from warehouse shelves are no longer available.

If you still have any containers in your fridge, you should return them to Costco.

The soup was sold in 2 lbs. tubs with an expiration date of Nov. 23.

The USDA warns people in the following states to be on the lookout: Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

There have not been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the soup so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Report: Caesars Entertainment recently hacked by same group claiming attack against MGM
5/10
George Strait bringing stadium tour to Las Vegas with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
Proposal to fill Lake Mead by draining Lake Powell gets growing support and opposition
Proposal to fill Lake Mead by draining Lake Powell gets growing support and opposition

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.
Water Beads toys sold at Target recalled after baby’s death
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Las Vegas man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for child sexual exploitation
n this April 27, 2006 file photo the Las Vegas Monorail passes the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
MGM Resorts says employees to be paid as usual amid ‘cybersecurity issue’
ATM Machine generic
Nevada credit union says outage ‘in no way’ connected to MGM, Caesars cyberattacks