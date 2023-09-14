Guy Fieri launches Flavortown collection representing NFL teams with his favorite foods

Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in...
Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in each city.(Caesars Entertainment | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NFL meets Flavortown in a new apparel collaboration with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Fieri is teaming up with Homage, a vintage-inspired apparel company, to launch an NFL collection called Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tackles Football.

“It’s official! I’m takin’ your favorite NFL team on a trip down to Flavortown with my new officially licensed collection,” Fieri shared online.

The Flavortown custom-designed collection includes merchandise representing Fieri’s favorite foods across each NFL city.

Some examples of Fieri’s favorite foods include barbeque ribs for the Kansas City Chiefs, brats and curds for the Green Bay Packers, lobster for the New England Patriots, and Cowboys-style barbeque for the Dallas Cowboys.

Fieri’s new NFL collection represents all 32 teams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Report: Caesars Entertainment recently hacked by same group claiming attack against MGM
5/10
George Strait bringing stadium tour to Las Vegas with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
Proposal to fill Lake Mead by draining Lake Powell gets growing support and opposition
Proposal to fill Lake Mead by draining Lake Powell gets growing support and opposition

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire between North Platte and Hershey.
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska, prompting evacuation
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign...
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly...
NASA releases UFO report, says new science techniques needed to better understand them