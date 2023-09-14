Forecast Outlook - 09/14/23

Thunderstorm Chances Continue Thursday Afternoon
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:57 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Slight chances for showers remain in the forecast through Thursday in Southern Nevada. The best thunderstorm chances will be focused over the mountains on Thursday, but a few isolated showers will drift off the mountains during the afternoon and early evening..

High temperatures will be running in the low to mid 90s through Friday.

Drier air returns for the weekend with skies turning mostly sunny. High temperatures hold in the mid to upper 90s throughout the weekend.

Long range models are bringing in cooler than average temperatures for a majority of next week.

Forecast Outlook - 09/14/23