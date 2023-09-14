Clark County teachers union files appeal against ‘rolling sickouts’ injunction

FILE - The Nevada Supreme Court in Carson City, Nev. is shown May 2, 2018. Nevada's Supreme...
FILE - The Nevada Supreme Court in Carson City, Nev. is shown May 2, 2018. Nevada's Supreme Court justices and secretary of state formally certified the results of the 2022 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the western battleground state where just over half of the ballots were cast by mail. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, file)(Scott Sonner | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Educators Association has filed an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday against an injunction to stop “rolling sickouts”.

The injunction is another entry in the ongoing negotiations between the Clark County School District and CCEA over contracts. On Wednesday, the court granted the district’s motion to stop teacher “sickouts” after numerous schools had to close down due to teacher shortages.

CCSD's motion for an injunction to stop teacher 'sickouts' granted in district court

On Thursday, CCEA filed an emergency motion for stay under the Nevada Rules of Appellate Procedure against that motion on the rolling sickouts.

The filing claims that “18,000 Clark County public school teachers and their Union are currently subject to an injunction order that is facially invalid for vagueness, non-specificity, and overbreadth,” and adds the order states no findings or reasons as to why it was issued, or specific terms.

It also argues that during contract negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement between the district and union, there have been a “raft of teacher call-outs for illness” and a small number of school closures as a result.

“This is not disputable. What is disputed is whether the named defendants below, 5 or the Union generally, and now all 18,000 public school teachers, can be held liable and responsible for conduct for which no evidence of responsibility was presented or exists. Both CCSD and the district court made clear below, there is no direct evidence supporting any allegation of prohibited conduct by Appellants,” the filing reads.

A future hearing with the Nevada Supreme Court has not been scheduled concerning the case.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Report: Caesars Entertainment recently hacked by same group claiming attack against MGM
5/10
George Strait bringing stadium tour to Las Vegas with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Judge grants CCSD motion for injunction, calling teacher sickouts a ‘strike’

Latest News

Park generic
Officials seek help with name for new park opening in southwest Las Vegas
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?
Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix?