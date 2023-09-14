Caesars Entertainment says some driver’s license, social security numbers exposed in data hack

Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Palace exterior(Dave Burk | Dave Burk via Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, Caesars Entertainment reported that a data breach led to the exposure of some driver’s license and social security numbers for its customers.

Caesars Entertainment said in the filing that it recently “identified suspicious activity in its information technology network resulting from a social engineering attack on an outsourced IT support vendor used by the Company.”

Caesars noted in the SEC filing that on Sept. 7, it was determined that the hacking exposed the company’s “loyalty program database, which includes driver’s license numbers and/or social security numbers for a significant number of members in the database.”

The company noted that it is still investigating the extent of any additional personal or otherwise sensitive information being leaked in the incident.

Caesars said in the notice that it was “monitoring the web” and has not yet seen “any evidence that the data has been further shared, published, or otherwise misused.” However, “out of an abundance of caution,” the company says it is offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to all members of our loyalty program. To sign up for these services, Caesars advises members to call (888) 652-1580.

“Our customer-facing operations, including our physical properties and our online and mobile gaming applications, have not been impacted by this incident and continue without disruption,” the company noted in the filing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas looking to hire over 6K workers ahead of December opening
Caesars Palace exterior
Report: Caesars Entertainment recently hacked by same group claiming attack against MGM
5/10
George Strait bringing stadium tour to Las Vegas with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Judge grants CCSD motion for injunction, calling teacher sickouts a ‘strike’

Latest News

Donations for Maui pouring in to Las Vegas
Maui-bound donations collected in Las Vegas need new storage location
Clark County’s short-term rental laws challenged as unconstitutional
Clark County’s short-term rental laws challenged as unconstitutional
Students forced out of classrooms after 2 charter school campuses damaged by flooding
Students forced out of classrooms after 2 charter school campuses damaged by flooding
Short term rental laws in Las Vegas
Clark County’s short-term rental laws challenged as unconstitutional